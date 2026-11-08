Shafaq News- Kirkuk

North Gas Sports Club won two youth team titles at the sixth Korean Ambassador’s Cup taekwondo tournament, which involved 80 clubs from across Iraq, director Warya Jalal told Shafaq News.

The club topped the team standings in the children’s and girls’ youth categories, Jalal said, crediting the female athletes’ technical ability and the coaching staff’s work.

Management valued the female athletes’ and coaches’ efforts and aimed to continue supporting its teams, providing suitable conditions to develop their abilities and pursue further titles to strengthen the club’s standing in Iraqi sports, he added.

The Iraqi Taekwondo Federation is organizing the tournament in cooperation with the South Korean Embassy in Baghdad.