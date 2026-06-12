Israeli attacks account for 56% of civilian deaths in 2025

Shafaq News- Rome

Israeli military operations accounted for 56% of 22,600 civilian fatalities across 65 countries in 2025, Explosive Weapons Monitor reported on Friday.

Civilian deaths fell by 21% compared with 2024, largely due to ceasefires in Palestine and Lebanon. However, the organization said the toll remained "dramatically high."

Aircraft-delivered weapons accounted for 67% of events affecting civilians and civilian infrastructure. The most severely affected areas included the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Myanmar, Palestine, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Ukraine, and Yemen.

State militaries carried out 85% of recorded incidents, with armed forces from 29 countries linked to more than 17,180 attacks, while non-state actors accounted for roughly 3,090.

Additionally, attacks on humanitarian, educational, and healthcare facilities edged higher with 1,688 incidents affecting aid operations, 1,416 targeting schools, and 1,272 impacting hospitals and medical personnel.