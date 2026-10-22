Shafaq News- Nicosia

Iraq's youth football tennis team advanced to the mixed doubles final at the World Championships in Cyprus after defeating Moldova 2-0 in the semifinals on Thursday, the Iraqi National Olympic Committee announced.

The Iraqi team had topped its group after three consecutive victories over Turkiye, Cyprus, and France.

The committee also reported six bronze medals for Iraq, with the junior team winning three in singles, doubles, and triples, while the women's team secured another three in the same events. The Iraqi team is also hoping to win medals in senior mixed doubles and men's singles, doubles, and triples.

The youth team will face Romania in the mixed doubles final on Saturday, October 24, according to the committee. The championships are being held in Famagusta, Cyprus, from October 19 to 24, according to the international governing body, FIFTA.