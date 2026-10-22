Shafaq News- Riyadh

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on Thursday reaffirmed Baghdad’s firm position against allowing Iraqi territory to be used as a launchpad for attacks threatening the security of Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region.

During a phone call with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, the two officials reviewed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation across various fields, particularly security, to address current regional challenges.

Hussein condemned attacks on Saudi Arabia on behalf of the Iraqi government and rejected any harm to civilians or civilian facilities. For his part, bin Farhan expressed Saudi Arabia’s support for the Iraqi government’s efforts to reduce tensions and its continued efforts to work jointly with neighboring countries to strengthen regional security and stability.