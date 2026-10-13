Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi on Tuesday called for closer economic and security cooperation with Saudi Arabia, saying stronger ties could help stabilize the Gulf ahead of his planned visit to Riyadh on October 14.

In an article published in Asharq Al-Awsat, Al-Zaidi said Baghdad and Riyadh had made tangible progress in rebuilding trust, describing their security and stability as interconnected.

He also urged mutual respect for sovereignty and a balanced foreign policy that would allow Iraq to mediate between regional powers without aligning with competing blocs or allowing its territory to become a launching point for threats against neighboring countries.

The premier is expected to visit Saudi Arabia before traveling to Kuwait, a government source previously told Shafaq News. He canceled a planned visit to Riyadh in July following escalating regional security tensions.

A government source separately told Shafaq News that discussions are expected to cover the possible revival of a long-idle oil pipeline connecting Iraq to Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea port of Yanbu.