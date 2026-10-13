Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi authorities have dismantled a four-member network accused of defrauding pensioners by using their personal information to obtain loans and cash advances in their names without their knowledge or consent, the Federal Intelligence and Investigations Agency said on Tuesday.

The agency said the operation was conducted under the supervision of the deputy interior minister for intelligence and federal investigations, drawing on specialized intelligence and technical resources.

According to the agency, the suspects allegedly approached pensioners with offers to help them purchase electrical and electronic appliances through installment plans before exploiting their personal data to obtain financing without authorization.