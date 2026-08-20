Shafaq News- Basra

Iraq’s National Security Service (INSS) arrested three people in Basra province over a suspected forgery and fraud network that obtained billions of dinars through falsified land-compensation claims linked to the West Qurna oil field, the agency announced on Thursday.

The investigation began with the arrest of a primary school director accused of forging and processing compensation applications. Officers found 36 official seals belonging to government and tribal bodies in his possession, along with large sums of money. The INSS also said he owned properties and residential buildings acquired through the scheme, though it did not specify the amount allegedly taken.

Information provided by the first suspect led investigators to two “accomplices,” including the head of a department in one of Basra province’s districts.

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