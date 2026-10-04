Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Al-Azm Alliance on Sunday removed lawmaker Mahmoud Al-Qaisi as head of its parliamentary bloc and expelled him from the alliance, citing violations of its political procedures and leadership decisions.

In a statement, the alliance said the move was intended to preserve a unified political position and ensure that its parliamentary work remained aligned with decisions taken by its leadership.

An informed source told Shafaq News that Al-Qaisi was removed after insisting on nominating himself for the Planning Ministry and reaching understandings with other political blocs without consulting the alliance leadership.

The source said Al-Azm’s leadership had instead unanimously backed lawmaker Mohammed Ali Hussein Al-Nuaimi, formerly known as Saddam Hussein Al-Nuaimi, for the Planning portfolio, with the support of alliance leader Muthanna Al-Samarrai.

The dispute comes as Iraqi political blocs intensify negotiations over the nine cabinet posts that remain vacant.

On Saturday, the State of Law Coalition formally nominated Yasser Sakhil for interior minister and Haider Baha, dean of Al-Nahrain University’s College of Pharmacy, for higher education minister, submitting both names to Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi.

Badr bloc lawmaker Qusay Abbas told Shafaq News that negotiations among political forces were continuing, with no date yet set for a parliamentary session to vote on the remaining ministers. He said the final selection of nominees rests with Al-Zaidi, who must submit the names to Parliament.

Parliament approved Al-Zaidi’s government and ministerial program on May 14, granting confidence to 14 ministers while postponing votes on nine portfolios amid continuing political disputes over nominees and cabinet shares.