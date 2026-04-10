Al-Azm joins KDP and State of Law boycott, killing Saturday's presidential vote

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Al-Azm Alliance, led by Muthanna al-Samarrai, stated Friday it would only attend tomorrow's presidential election session if the Coordination Framework reached consensus, a condition that collapsed immediately after the State of Law Coalition -a part of the Framework- declared its own boycott, taking the session's quorum with it.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) had already pulled out earlier today, saying forcing the vote without consensus was "a clear disregard for national partnership" and insisting the presidency and prime ministerial nomination must be resolved together as a single package. State of Law backed postponement, citing fundamental disagreements among political forces.

The triple withdrawal came hours after Parliament Speaker Haibet al-Halbousi urged all blocs to attend and warned he would publicly name absent lawmakers and the blocs blocking their participation. The Coordination Framework had signaled it intended to force the vote through regardless of Kurdish agreement, a position the KDP flatly rejected.

Iraq is over 70 days past the constitutional deadline for electing a president, with 148 days elapsed since November's elections, and no government has been formed.

Read more: Three months of parliament paralysis: Divisions and pressure expose Iraq’s fragile system