Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Foreign Ministry has ordered the transfer of Ambassador Ahmed Nayef Rashid al-Dulaimi to the Iraqi Embassy in Riyadh, replacing Ambassador Safia al-Suhail.

A document obtained by Shafaq News shows that the ministry’s Administrative Department issued the transfer order, naming al-Dulaimi as Iraq’s ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Saudi Arabia. Signed by Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, the order takes effect on the date al-Dulaimi leaves his current post.

The decision comes ahead of Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi’s planned visit to Saudi Arabia as part of a Gulf tour that also includes Kuwait.

Meanwhile, Oil Minister Bassem Mohammed Khudair and Electricity Minister Ali Saadi Wahib arrived in Riyadh on Sunday to prepare for discussions on issues expected to be addressed during the prime minister’s visit. The two ministers are also scheduled to attend the 25th World Petroleum Congress, running from October 11 to 15, at the invitation of Saudi Arabia’s energy minister.