Iraq winger ranks second-fastest at World Cup 2026

Shafaq News

Iraq winger Ahmed Qasem is the second fastest player among World Cup 2026 participants, giving Graham Arnold’s side a clear transition weapon before their Group I opener against Norway.

Born in Motala, Sweden, Qasem represented Sweden at youth level before joining Iraq’s World Cup squad. At club level, the 22-year-old plays for MLS side Nashville SC, which announced his selection on June 1 for the tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The TransferRoom ranking, based on maximum speeds recorded by World Cup players in official matches over the past year, placed Qasem ahead of several major names, including Norway striker Erling Haaland and France captain Kylian Mbappe.

Arnold’s team face Norway at Boston Stadium at 01:00 Baghdad time, opening a difficult group that also includes France and Senegal.

Norway enter as favorites after winning all eight qualifiers, scoring 37 goals and conceding five. Haaland scored 16 goals during that campaign, while Martin Odegaard provides the control and service behind one of the tournament’s most dangerous attacks. Still, Norway coach Stale Solbakken has warned against treating the opener as routine, pointing to Iraq’s organization, physical forwards, and crossing threat.