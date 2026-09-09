Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq will compete in the Asian under-12 team tennis finals for the first time this month, according to the Iraqi Tennis Federation, marking a milestone for the country’s junior program.

The Asian Tennis Federation lists the WT Asia 12U Team Competition Finals in Singapore from September 15 to 20.

Iraqi Tennis Federation President Saif Al-Aqili told Shafaq News that the team is training in Erbil under coach Alan Zaki ahead of the tournament, with the camp organized in cooperation with the local tennis federation.

The federation, he said, views the qualification as an important step in developing a new generation of players capable of representing Iraq in future international competitions.

Iraq has also recorded notable junior results in Asian competition this year. In February, Hassan Ali Hatem finished runner-up in singles at two under-14 tournaments in Bahrain, while Hatem and Faisal Talal Badr won the doubles title in the second event.