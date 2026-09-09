Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said Israel was “very close” to defeating Iran’s government and vowed to prevent any “terror army” from establishing itself along Israel’s border.

“We are committed to defeating the terror regime in Iran, and we will do so,” Netanyahu said from the Syrian side of Mount Hermon (Jabal al-Shaikh). During the same visit, he said that the Iran-aligned Axis of Resistance, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah), Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad, and several Shiite armed factions in Iraq, would ultimately collapse.

היום בכתר החרמון בסוריה. אנחנו לא ניתן לשום צבא טרור להתבסס בגבולנו. אנחנו מחויבים להכריע את משטר הטרור באיראן - ונעשה זאת. pic.twitter.com/Y4w1KeUUqS — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) September 9, 2026

Israeli forces moved into the UN-monitored buffer zone in southern Syria after Bashar Al-Assad’s government collapsed in December 2024 and have since maintained positions in the area.

A UN commission said on Sept. 8 that Israel’s military presence had become increasingly entrenched, while Israel says the deployment is temporary and intended to protect its border.