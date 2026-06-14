Germany hit seven past Curacao in World Cup opener

Shafaq News- Houston

Germany opened their World Cup 2026 campaign on Sunday with a 7-1 win over Curacao, turning a brief first-half scare into their biggest international statement since years of tournament frustration.

The four-time champions led early through Felix Nmecha, conceded a historic equalizer to Livano Comenencia, then responded with six unanswered goals at Houston Stadium to take early control of Group E, easing some of the pressure around a team still trying to repair the damage of group-stage exits in 2018 and 2022.

For 15 minutes, the match looked like it would follow the expected script: Germany on the ball, Curacao defending deep, and the debutants trying to survive their first World Cup appearance against one of football’s traditional powers, but Jurgen Locadia’s blocked effort fell to Comenencia, whose deflected shot looped beyond Manuel Neuer and into the net in the 21st minute.

It was Curacao’s first goal at a World Cup, scored by the smallest nation ever to qualify for the tournament, and for a short spell it brought the Caribbean debutants level with Germany –a team from an island of about 156,000 people.

Neuer’s return was another part of the story. The 40-year-old goalkeeper, the only member of Germany’s 2014 World Cup-winning squad still in the team, started after reversing his international retirement and being recalled less than a month before the tournament.

For Germany, the win was the required start, but Group E also includes Ivory Coast and Ecuador, two teams with the physical profile, speed, and defensive organization to give Germany a different kind of test.