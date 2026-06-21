France wary of Iraq danger men before World Cup clash

Shafaq News- Paris

France are preparing for Iraq’s danger men before their World Cup Group I clash, particularly Aymen Hussein, Zidane Iqbal, Merchas Doski, Ibrahim Bayesh, and Amir Al-Ammari –the players most capable of “troubling” Didier Deschamps’ side.

French outlets and members of the France camp have pointed to Iraq’s physical forwards, direct play, and technical midfield options after Graham Arnold’s side caused Norway problems in the first half of their opening match. Hussein remains Iraq’s clearest attacking threat, with the veteran forward scoring Iraq’s equalizer against Norway and giving his team a foothold in the match before defensive errors and late fatigue turned the game into a 4-1 defeat.

Deschamps has warned his players about Iraq’s structure and physical presence, describing Arnold’s side as a disciplined team that does simple things well and carries strength in attack. France defender William Saliba also cautioned against underestimating Iraq, while Lucas Digne pointed to Iraq’s direct style, 4-4-2 shape, and two-forward setup as areas France must handle carefully.

The match carries very different stakes for both teams. France opened their campaign with a 3-1 win over Senegal and can move closer to the knockout stage with another victory, but Iraq need a response after the Norway defeat to keep their qualification hopes alive before their final group match against Senegal.

Arnold is expected to rely again on Hussein’s aerial presence, Al-Ammari’s delivery, Bayesh’s movement between the lines, Doski’s work on the left side, and Iqbal’s ability to add technical control in midfield.

The match is scheduled for Tuesday at 00:00 Baghdad time at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.