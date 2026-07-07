Fans in Iraqi Kurdistan watch World Cup match

Shafaq News- Erbil/ Al-Sulaymaniyah

Night after night through the 2026 World Cup, young people and families have been filling public spaces across the Kurdistan Region of Iraq to watch the tournament on giant screens, many arriving draped in flags and carrying the colors of the teams they follow.

In Erbil, the capital, crowds have gathered at Sami Abdul Rahman Park, one of the city's largest public green spaces, where a large screen carries each match in the open air. In Al-Sulaymaniyah province, a commercial center has drawn similar crowds, with fans of all ages settling in front of the screen well before kickoff.

The scene repeated on Tuesday evening, when supporters packed both venues to watch Egypt face Argentina in the round of 16. The opening whistle blew at 7:00 p.m. Erbil and Baghdad time, for a match played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, in the United States.