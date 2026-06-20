Brazil cruise past Haiti to top Group C

Shafaq News- Philadelphia

Brazil eliminated Haiti from the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a 3-0 victory, moving to the top of Group C on goal difference.

Matheus Cunha, who replaced Igor Thiago in the starting lineup, opened the scoring with a close-range finish before doubling Brazil's advantage minutes later with a superb strike. Vinicius Junior added a third before halftime, finishing calmly after breaking through one-on-one.

Haiti switched from a defensive 5-4-1 setup to a more aggressive 4-4-2 after the break, but Brazil, comfortable with their lead, eased off in the second half as the scoreline remained unchanged.

The result leaves Brazil level on points with Morocco but ahead on goal difference following the Atlas Lions' narrow win over Scotland.