Shafaq News- Mexico City

Kimi Antonelli made history on Sunday, becoming Formula One’s youngest-ever world champion at 20 years and 68 days after securing third place for Mercedes at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

The Italian, the country’s first world champion since 1953, broke down in tears over the team radio as he crossed the finish line at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen claimed his second victory of the season in a race interrupted by a red flag and subsequent restart. Antonelli, however, secured the championship by extending his overall lead to an unassailable 119 points.

Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton, who started from pole position, finished second after a close contest that included contact with teammate Charles Leclerc. The race featured two safety car periods, several crashes and a 33-minute suspension with 25 of the 71 laps remaining.

“Get in there, Kimi. Champion of the world,” said race engineer Peter Bonnington, celebrating the achievement of the young driver.

“We did it. Thank you so much,” Antonelli responded, overcome with emotion. He embraced his family before Mercedes team members gathered around him in celebration.

Antonelli broke the record previously held by Germany’s Sebastian Vettel, who won his first of four world titles with Red Bull in 2010 at the age of 23 years and 134 days.

“I’m speechless. I’m trying to process what has just happened,” Antonelli remarked as he addressed the crowd.

“It’s been an incredible season, and to share this podium with Max and Lewis is truly incredible. And looking forward to some more battles in the future.”