Ancelotti commits to Brazil after Norway loss

Shafaq News- New York

Carlo Ancelotti will remain Brazil coach after the Selecao’s 2-1 World Cup last-16 defeat to Norway, with the Brazilian Football Confederation backing him through the 2030 cycle despite the team’s early exit.

The result extended Brazil’s wait for a sixth World Cup title to at least 28 years and brought renewed pressure on Ancelotti, who had been appointed to lead a long-term rebuild after years of instability around the national team.

“Today the pain is great. But the trust in what we are building does not change. We will continue working for our National Team. Always together. Always Brazil!” Ancelotti wrote on X.

CBF football director Rodrigo Caetano also backed Ancelotti, saying the Italian would remain in charge through the 2030 World Cup cycle. “He is our manager and will be throughout this cycle,” he told Reuters, adding that Brazil’s lack of “proper, stable guidance long term” before the tournament was one of the reasons for the failure.

Brazil were knocked out at New York/ New Jersey Stadium, where Erling Haaland scored twice to send Norway into the quarter-finals, Bruno Guimaraes missed a first-half penalty, and Neymar scored late after coming on in the second half, marking Brazil’s worst World Cup performance since 1990, in addition to the team recording 35% possession against Norway –their lowest figure in a World Cup match since records began in 1966, according to Opta figures.