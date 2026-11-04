Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq stood sixth across Asia and third in the West Region with 7.333 points in the Asian Football Confederation’s (AFC) live 2026/27 men’s club competition standings on Wednesday.

Japan led the table with 10.983 points, followed by Saudi Arabia with 9.744 and the United Arab Emirates with 9.533. China and Indonesia completed the top five.

Iraq’s Al-Shorta secured a place in the AFC Champions League Two round of 16 with a 3-0 win over Jordan’s Al-Hussein Irbid on Tuesday at Amman International Stadium, the AFC said. Kingsley Kuku scored in the 14th and 59th minutes, and Mohanad Ali added the third in stoppage time. The win put Al-Shorta five points clear at the top of Group D with two matches remaining.

In the top-tier AFC Champions League Elite, Iraq’s Air Force SC lost 4-3 to the UAE’s Al-Wasl on Monday at Zabeel Stadium in Dubai. It was Al Wasl’s first win of the campaign.

The single-season table tracks how clubs from each member association are performing in continental competition this season. The AFC uses a separate ranking to allocate places in future club competitions, giving more weight to recent results across eight seasons.