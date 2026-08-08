Young woman dies by suicide in southern Iraq

Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

A 25-year-old woman died by suicide in Iraq’s southern Dhi Qar province after ingesting a toxic substance, a security source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

The incident occurred at her home in Suq Al-Shuyukh district, with preliminary information indicating that she had been experiencing psychological distress.

Iraq recorded 617 suicides nationwide in the first half of 2026, according to Interior Ministry figures. A 2025 report by the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs put the monthly average at 55 to 70 cases, with the annual number rising from about 1,100 in 2022 to 1,300 in 2023 and nearly 1,500 in 2024.

Read more: When life feels closed from all sides: Iraq’s rising suicide cases