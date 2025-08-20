Workers protest dismissal from Basra refinery project

Shafaq News – Basra

Dozens of former workers staged a protest on Wednesday outside the South Refineries Company in Basra, demanding ministerial contracts after being dismissed despite years of service on the FCC oil project.

The FCC (Fluid Catalytic Cracking) unit, one of Iraq’s largest refinery expansions built with Hyundai Engineering, was recently completed to boost production of high-octane fuel and cut imports. Workers involved in its construction say they were released once operations began.

“Our number is 350 across all ages and qualifications,” protest representative Ahmed Shakir told Shafaq News. “We worked more than five years to complete the project, but after its launch we were dismissed with no job security. That’s why we’ve been protesting for over six months to claim our rights.”

He argued that their experience qualifies them to run the facility, yet officials opted for foreign labor.

“Instead of benefitting from our expertise, they marginalized us."

The demonstrators are demanding permanent contracts on par with employees in other state oil companies, though their appeals to the Oil Minister and Prime Minister since the unit’s inauguration have "gone unanswered."