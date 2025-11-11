Iraqi women revive traditional knitting craft as winter returns

Shafaq News – Baghdad

As winter sets in, Iraqi women are reviving the traditional craft of knitting, blending cultural expression with a modest source of income.

Raghd Saad Raouf, 55, told Shafaq News that she learned knitting during the 1990s and has recently resumed it to meet growing demand for handmade garments, describing it as “an art that requires patience and precision” and one that helped her “through difficult times.”

Local artisans say Iraqi knitwear remains popular for its warmth and quality despite higher prices than imported goods. Speaking to Shafaq News, Alaa Hassan Al-Moussawi noted that a single piece can take up to a week to finish, typically selling for around 35,000 dinars (around $24.71).

With high shop rents, many women have shifted to online sales. “Digital platforms allow me to earn independently and reach a wider customer base,” Amani Hassan told our agency.

Traditional crafts such as embroidery and weaving remain central to Iraq’s cultural identity, especially for women who see them as both artistic expression and a means of survival. In recent years, economic hardship and unemployment have driven renewed interest in these trades, now blending ancestral skill with modern digital marketing to preserve heritage and sustain livelihoods.

