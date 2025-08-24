Wildfires flare again in Syria’s Masyaf region

Shafaq News – Damascus

Wildfires have expanded around the town of Deir Shamil in Syria’s Masyaf countryside, after appearing to ease in recent hours, local sources revealed on Sunday.

Strong winds reignited hotspots and drove flames across wider areas, the sources told Shafaq News.

Fire crews and residents continued efforts to keep the flames from reaching residential areas, warning that the current weather conditions could escalate the threat further.

Large parts of Syria’s coastal regions, along with the Masyaf and al-Ghab areas, have faced recurring wildfires this summer, fueled by soaring temperatures and human negligence, causing severe damage to vegetation cover.