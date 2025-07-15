After 12 days: Syria contained Latakia wildfires

Shafaq News – Damascus

The Syrian government announced, on Tuesday, that it has fully extinguished the wildfires that raged for 12 consecutive days across the mountains of Latakia province, leaving behind a trail of destruction that affected more than 16,000 hectares of forests, damaged 45 villages, and impacted around 1,200 families.

At a joint press conference with Latakia Governor Mohammad Othman, Minister of Emergency Management Raed Saleh confirmed that firefighting teams overcame major operational challenges, including landmines, war remnants, shifting winds, rugged terrain, and the absence of firebreaks due to prolonged neglect of forested areas.

“The real disaster lies not only in what we’ve lost, but in what lies ahead—soil erosion, vegetation loss, and the increased risk of landslides amid the worst drought and climate conditions in decades,” SANA quoted Saleh as saying.

He explained that early warning systems played a key role in managing the crisis. Using drone surveillance, satellite imagery, and meteorological data, the command center coordinated precision interventions across affected areas. These tools, Saleh said, were critical in identifying fire hotspots and accelerating containment efforts.

The minister announced that a new national early warning system for forest fires would soon be installed as part of a broader plan to protect woodlands and engage local communities. “The flames are out—but our mission is just beginning. We now begin the task of bringing life back to these mountains,” he said.

Saleh extended gratitude to firefighting teams and aid workers from Turkiye, Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, and Qatar, as well as Syrian ministries, civil defense units, and volunteers. “You wrote a heroic chapter in this country’s history,” he said. “Together, you created a shining example of solidarity.”

Latakia Governor Mohammad Othman added that full coordination between Syrian fire and civil defense crews, backed by international support, was key to containing the fires. He detailed the emergency response, including daily field kitchens providing over 2,500 meals, logistical support, and equipment mobilized in cooperation with the interior and defense ministries.

The governor confirmed that ministerial delegations have begun assessing damages and drafting a compensation plan. A long-term rehabilitation strategy is being developed in coordination with relevant ministries.

On July 12, Iraq had dispatched more than 20 firefighting teams to Latakia to assist in controlling the massive wildfires, a senior official from Iraq’s Civil Defense Directorate told Shafaq News.