Syria battles massive wildfires with regional aid

Shafaq News – Damascus

Wildfires tearing through Syria’s forests have prompted a large-scale emergency response, with over 80 firefighting teams deployed and aerial support mobilized from Iraq, Turkiye, Jordan, and Qatar, according to the Syrian Civil Defense.

Volunteer firefighter Hamid Qatini told Shafaq News that crews are working nonstop to contain the blazes, focusing on dense woodlands around Mount Zahi and Mount al-Nisr. “We’re conducting continuous cooling operations to prevent flare-ups,” he explained, adding that scattered fires remain active in remote valleys and former military zones.

Qatini credited regional assistance with accelerating containment but noted that steep terrain and extreme heat continue to obstruct progress.

Syrian authorities confirmed the arrival of Iraqi, Turkish, and Jordanian teams, while 16 aircraft from Syria, Turkiye, Jordan, and Lebanon have been targeting inaccessible hotspots. Iraq’s Civil Defense has deployed 20 units to Latakia, one of the hardest-hit areas.

As fires continue to spread—especially in Latakia’s forested countryside since July 3—Syrian officials have formally appealed to the European Union for additional support.

Earlier today, environmental researcher and climate expert Anas Rahmoun warned of a cascading ecological toll. Speaking to our agency, he outlined the damage in stages, immediate, medium-term, and long-term, cautioning that some endangered plant species may already be lost, though comprehensive assessment will only be possible once the fires are fully contained.