Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Water Resources Minister Muthanna Al-Tamimi dismissed Wasit province's water resources director, Karim Hussein Sarhan, the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The ministry said the decision was part of efforts to monitor the performance of its departments and hold officials accountable for failing to carry out their duties.

On Sunday, Al-Tamimi also dismissed the director of the Al-Gharraf Project in Dhi Qar province over similar shortcomings during a field visit to the Al-Shatra and Al-Dawaya districts.

Dhi Qar has faced severe water shortages, displacing more than 10,500 families —nearly 60,000 people— the provincial adviser Haider Saadi said on February 24. He added that 98% of the province's wetlands and agricultural areas had turned into barren land.

Read more: Iraq’s water crisis: A structural rewrite of agricultural governance