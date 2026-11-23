Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

Dhi Qar Criminal Court has sentenced two Provincial Council employees to prison for taking bribes from a contractor in exchange for processing his payments, the Federal Integrity Commission said on Monday.

The director of the Projects Accounts Department received an eight-year prison term, while another department employee was handed seven years. Both were also fined, with the money to be paid into the state treasury.

Under the ruling, each defendant faces an additional three years in prison if he fails to pay the fine, with the extra term to run consecutively to the original sentence.

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