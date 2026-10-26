Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

The Dhi Qar Criminal Court sentenced two Iraqi government officials to eight and six years in prison for soliciting bribes in exchange for performing their official duties, the Supreme Judicial Council said Monday.

The officials were identified as the director of accounts overseeing projects in Dhi Qar province and an employee of the Provincial Municipality.

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