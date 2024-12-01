Iraqi court sentences drug trafficker to life in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News/ An Iraqi court issued a life sentence for an individual convicted of drug trafficking, a security source in Dhi Qar province reported on Sunday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, “The Dhi Qar Criminal Court sentenced two brothers for drug trafficking, one to life imprisonment and a 20-million-dinar (approximately $15,295.95) fine, and the other to 6 years in prison and a 10 million dinar fine, after convicting them of smuggling 1.9 kilograms of drugs into Al-Nasiriyah [the capital of Dhi Qar].”

The ruling was issued based on Article 28 of the Anti-Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Law No. 50 of 2017.

Since 2003, Iraq has been grappling with a growing drug problem, particularly with substances like crystal meth and Captagon.

The country destroyed 5,000 tons of drugs and psychotropic substances, 54 million pills, 31,000 ampoules, and 9,000 bottles in 2022, while in 2023, it disposed of 2 tons, 118 kilograms, and 386 grams of drugs, along with 4,934,132 pills. In 2024, Iraq further destroyed 42,322 kilograms and 390 milligrams of various drugs and 772 pills.

Legislatively, Iraq enacted Law No. 50 in 2017 to bolster its legal framework against drug trafficking.

However, the drug problem in the country remains a significant challenge. Rising domestic consumption, especially among youth, and the involvement of sophisticated criminal networks continue to pose substantial threats.