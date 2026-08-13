Three Nasiriyah municipality officials arrested in corruption probe

Shafaq News- Nasiriyah

Security forces arrested three people wanted by the judiciary who work for the Nasiriyah Municipality in Dhi Qar province, a source at the provincial governor’s office said Thursday evening.

The source told Shafaq News that one of those arrested is a senior Nasiriyah Municipality official who was detained while attempting to flee to Iran through the Shalamcheh border crossing.

The other two were arrested at a popular cafe on the outskirts of Nasiriyah, the provincial capital, where they had allegedly been hiding from security forces for several weeks.

The three are wanted by the judiciary on charges related to serious damage to public funds, the source said.

On Tuesday, another source at the Dhi Qar governor’s office reported the arrest of four people wanted by Iraq’s Integrity Commission who work for the Nasiriyah Municipality over cases involving damage to public funds.

The arrests are part of an ongoing campaign in Nasiriyah targeting current and former municipal officials over cases involving land and public funds. Those detained in recent days include former and previous heads of the Nasiriyah Municipality.

The Nasiriyah Integrity Court had earlier issued arrest warrants for eight municipal employees. The investigation later expanded to include land-registration employees, transaction agents and others linked to the same cases.

The measures coincided with Dhi Qar Governor Haitham Al-Hamdani taking over the administration of the Nasiriyah Municipality and introducing administrative changes and dismissals. The local government has said it supports judicial and Integrity Commission efforts to pursue corruption cases.