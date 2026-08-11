Teenage girl dies in suicide in Baghdad

Shafaq News- Baghdad

A 15-year-old girl died in an apparent suicide in southern Baghdad on Tuesday, a security source told Shafaq News, a day after authorities recovered the body of a dentist from the Tigris River in another suicide case.

The student died at her home in the Al-Bayaa area. Her family reported that she had been experiencing psychological difficulties, while security authorities opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Iraq recorded 617 suicides nationwide in the first half of 2026, according to Interior Ministry figures. A 2025 report by the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs put the monthly average at 55 to 70 cases, with the annual number rising from about 1,100 in 2022 to 1,300 in 2023 and nearly 1,500 in 2024.

Read more: When life feels closed from all sides: Iraq’s rising suicide cases