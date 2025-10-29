Superhuman replaces Grammarly as parent company name

Shafaq News

Grammarly rebranded its parent company as “Superhuman” after acquiring the email platform earlier this year, TechCrunch reported on Wednesday.

The outlet noted that the company also introduced Superhuman Go, an AI assistant built into the Grammarly extension that provides writing suggestions, connects with apps such as Gmail, Google Drive, Jira, and Google Calendar, and performs tasks like scheduling meetings or logging tickets.

According to TechCrunch, all Grammarly users can now access the tool, while paid subscriptions include a $12-per-month Pro plan offering advanced language support, and a $33 Business plan providing access to Superhuman Mail.

Superhuman plans to expand AI features to its Coda document suite, positioning the company to compete with productivity platforms like Notion, ClickUp, and Google Workspace.

To continue reading, click here.