Snow shuts key roads across northern Iraq as cold wave intensifies

Shafaq News– Kirkuk/ Nineveh

Heavy snowfall disrupted traffic across parts of northern Iraq on Friday, forcing the closure of key intercity roads and prompting official warnings against travel, particularly on mountainous routes.

In Kirkuk, local sources reported a complete halt to traffic on the Kirkuk–Al-Sulaymaniyah road, stretching from the Qarah Anjir area to Bani Maqan near Chamchamal, after thick snow accumulation made vehicle movement impossible.

An official at Kirkuk’s Meteorological and Seismic Monitoring Department told Shafaq News that snowfall over the past hours reached high density along that corridor and was expected to continue until the evening. Maintenance and traffic teams are working to reopen the road gradually, while authorities continue to warn against travel until conditions improve.

Snowfall was also reported in Altun Kupri, north of Kirkuk, particularly along the Kirkuk–Erbil highway, where visibility dropped sharply and traffic slowed. The meteorological department said the cold wave is linked to a passing low-pressure system, with cold conditions expected to persist and further snowfall possible in northern parts of the governorate.

Residents in Altun Kupri said snow began accumulating from early morning hours, coating roads and sidewalks and causing difficulties for motorists, especially on the Kirkuk–Erbil link. Drivers urged caution and called on authorities to speed up snow clearance, particularly overnight.

In Nineveh, snowfall began before dawn, covering wide areas in the western districts, while Mosul saw lighter accumulation. According to Shafaq News correspondent, snow depth reached around 10 centimeters in western Nineveh, compared with less than five centimeters in Mosul.

Several external roads were closed as a result, most notably the Tal Afar–Al-Ayadiyah route. Authorities warned drivers of hazardous conditions on western Nineveh’s roads due to snow buildup and potential skidding, urging people to delay travel until clearance operations are completed.

Municipal and civil defense teams have been deployed to monitor conditions on the ground, as residents called for precautionary measures to prevent traffic accidents amid persistently harsh winter weather.

Weather observer Ali al-Jabir al-Ziyadi said on Thursday that Iraq is being affected by a rain-bearing low-pressure system starting Thursday night and continuing intermittently until Saturday evening, bringing the possibility of snowfall in northern governorates and heavy rain across much of northern Iraq and Salah al-Din.