Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi security forces arrested six people in two separate operations in Baghdad, including a woman wanted in a human trafficking case and two suspects detained on drug charges, a security source told Shafaq News on Monday.

In the first operation, security forces arrested a man and a woman in the capital's Al-Karrada district under Article 28 of the Narcotics Law. They also seized drug-use paraphernalia and an electronic scale suspected of being used in drug trafficking.

Separately, security forces detained a woman born in 2006 who was wanted under an arrest warrant in a human trafficking case. After placing her under surveillance, they ambushed her in Baghdad's Al-Jihad district.

A search of her house uncovered small gas cylinders, lighters, and tubes used for drug consumption, according to the source. Security forces also detained three other occupants: a girl born in 2009 who lives in Erbil, and two men born in 2004 and 2003.

The identities of those detained were not disclosed.

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