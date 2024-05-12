Baghdad Operations Command detains suspected ISIS member

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces apprehended a suspected ISIS member in a targeted operation on Sunday, the Baghdad Operations Command reported.

The arrest, conducted in the eastern district of Baladiyat, followed actionable intelligence obtained by Iraqi authorities.

"Our security forces remain committed to pursuing remnants of the defeated ISIS terrorist organization," the command said in a statement. "This operation exemplifies the successful collaboration between our forces and intelligence agencies."

A joint unit comprised of personnel from the 2nd-1st Federal Police Division and al-Rashid Intelligence Office apprehended the suspect, who faces charges under Article 4/1 of Iraq's Anti-Terrorism Law.

According to the statement, intelligence reports pinpointed the suspect's location within the Baladiyat area. "After close surveillance, security forces set up an ambush and successfully apprehended the individual," the statement said.

The Baghdad Operations Command confirmed that the detainee has been transferred to the relevant authorities for further investigation and legal proceedings.