Iraqi security forces capture high-ranking ISIS member near Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The General Security Directorate, affiliated with the Iraqi Ministry of Defense, announced, on Monday, the arrest of a top member of the ISIS organization in the Al-Latifiya district, south of Baghdad.

In a statement, the directorate detailed that "a proactive operation led the intelligence and security forces of Babil Directorate of Intelligence and Security to apprehend a dangerous terrorist affiliated with ISIS."

The captured individual, described as one of the most dangerous members of ISIS, is known to "have orchestrated numerous terrorist attacks targeting civilians and security forces."

On Sunday, the security forces also apprehended a suspected ISIS member in the eastern district of Baladiyat.

Despite the 2017 defeat, ISIS remnants still pose a threat in Iraq by attacking the security forces and civilians.

The group is estimated to have 5,000 to 7,000 members and supporters spread between Syria and Iraq, roughly half of them fighters, a U.N. report said.