Security Forces arrest terrorism suspect at Baghdad's Qadiriyya Shrine

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, a security source reported that Iraqi security forces have arrested a terrorism suspect in Baghdad.

The source stated that "the security forces apprehended the individual, who was wanted under Article 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Law, while he was inside the Qadiriyya Shrine in the Iraqi capital.”

Article 4 of Iraq's 2005 Anti-Terrorism Law encompasses two key provisions. The first provision prescribes the death penalty for individuals directly involved as primary perpetrators or accomplices in acts of terrorism. This includes those who incite, plan, finance or facilitate the commission of such crimes, holding them legally accountable as primary offenders.

The second provision mandates life imprisonment for individuals who, with intent, conceal any criminal activity or provide shelter to a person involved in terrorism.