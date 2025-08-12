Salinity drops: Fresh water returns to Basra

Shafaq News – Basra

Water levels in the Bada canal project have returned to normal leading to a decrease in salinity levels, Basra’s Water Directorate announced on Tuesday.

The Bada'a canal is a critical, 240-kilometer-long open waterway in southern Iraq that was built to supply fresh water to the city of Basra. It is a vital component of the city's water infrastructure, providing a primary source of raw water for treatment plants and helping to mitigate the high salinity and pollution issues of the Shatt al-Arab river. However, its open nature makes it susceptible to evaporation, pollution, and structural problems, which have contributed to Basra's ongoing water challenges.

Director Nizar al-Laibi told Shafaq News that water rationing operations had resumed following a recent disruption, with schedules adjusted under a new plan and a day-by-day supply system implemented in most areas of the province. The measure aims to reduce exposure to saline water and provide fresh water under the direct supervision of the governor.

Earlier, Basra’s Water Directorate had announced a suspension of water rationing due to the drop in Bada water levels.

Al-Laibi noted tests conducted today showed a significant drop in salinity concentrations, with levels in the irrigation canal fed from the Sweeb canal recorded at around 5,300, compared with 12,500 in Kutayban during the previous period, adding that the reduction in salinity will improve water quality and benefit residents of the district, as well as those in Abu al-Khasib and Fao.