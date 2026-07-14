Thousands of cancer cases push environmental warning in Iraq’s Diyala

Shafaq News- Diyala

More than 6,400 cancer cases have been recorded in Iraq's Diyala Province, with patient numbers continuing to rise, a member of the Diyala Provincial Council said on Tuesday.

Aws Al-Mahdawi said at a press conference that the growing number of cases requires a serious response from government authorities to curb the worsening health crisis.

Existing landfill sites located close to residential neighborhoods, along with other sources of pollution, pose environmental and public health risks. Al-Mahdawi called for relocating landfill sites away from populated areas, adopting modern waste management methods, strengthening environmental monitoring, and conducting field studies to identify and address pollution sources.

Iraq had more than 200,000 cancer patients, with over 39,000 new cases recorded in 2022 and annual diagnoses expected to increase by 5–7%. Patients continue to face shortages of specialized treatment centers, diagnostic equipment, and essential medicines, while environmental pollution has been repeatedly cited by officials and experts as one of the factors contributing to the growing burden of disease.

Read more: Home or Hope? The Impossible Choice for Iraqi Cancer Patients