Red buses keep Baghdad moving amid rising transport costs

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Baghdad's red buses continue to provide a low-cost travel option for thousands of commuters, helping ease movement across some of the Iraqi capital's busiest districts.

Operated by the Iraqi Company for Passenger and Delegation Transport, which falls under the Transport Ministry, the buses serve major routes linking Al-Tahrir Square, Al-Shorja, Bab Al-Muadham, and the al-Karkh and al-Rusafa sides of the city. The fleet includes both single- and double-decker buses.

For many residents, affordability remains the main attraction. A trip between Al-Nasr Square and Bab Al-Muadham costs just 500 Iraqi dinars (about $0.325), making the service a practical option for government employees and laborers.

"They have become a real lifeline for people with limited incomes," commuter Abdulilah told Shafaq News. "Even though their numbers are limited and we sometimes wait more than 15 minutes at bus stops, they remain a better alternative to costly taxis."

Commuters acknowledged that the buses require greater maintenance and cleaner facilities, but described them as an essential public service. They called for an expansion of the fleet, arguing that stronger public transportation would improve mobility and help reduce congestion across the capital.

Read more: New roads, old jams: Baghdad struggles to untangle daily gridlock