Recycled phone numbers raise privacy concerns in Iraq

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The recycling of inactive mobile phone numbers has emerged as a growing privacy concern in Iraq, with users reporting unauthorized access to personal accounts and private data after telecommunications companies reassigned their former numbers to new subscribers.

Several citizens told Shafaq News that numbers they had stopped using were later reassigned, allowing new users to access accounts linked to messaging applications and social media platforms. Some said they discovered private conversations, photos, and personal information had been exposed after losing ownership of their numbers.

The issue has sparked criticism from subscribers, who argue that reissuing phone numbers can expose personal and financial information, particularly as mobile numbers have become increasingly tied to banking services, social media accounts, and digital communications.

Mobile operators typically reclaim numbers after extended periods of inactivity, often following warning messages sent to subscribers. However, many users say such notifications may go unnoticed, especially if the SIM card is no longer in use.

Legal experts note that the practice is generally governed by the contracts signed between operators and subscribers. Lawyer Mohammed Jumaa said many service agreements allow companies to recover inactive numbers once their validity expires, though customers often fail to review those terms before purchasing a line.

A source at Zain Iraq told Shafaq News that telecommunications companies recycle inactive numbers to make efficient use of numbering ranges allocated by regulators, adding that operators notify subscribers before reclaiming a number.

The Communications and Media Commission (CMC) said it revised its policy in 2020 following complaints related to privacy breaches. According to CMC spokesperson Haider Al-Alaq, operators are permitted to reclaim only numbers that are not linked to active digital accounts, while numbers associated with services such as WhatsApp, Telegram, or Facebook should not be reassigned.