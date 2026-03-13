Pro-Palestinian rally marks International Quds Day in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

On Friday, hundreds of supporters of several Shiite parties, clerics, and residents gathered in central Kirkuk, northern Iraq, to mark International Quds Day, which falls on the last Friday of Ramadan.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that participants chanted slogans in support of the Palestinian people and condemned US and Israeli policies, while some demonstrators carried photos and placards expressing solidarity with Palestinians and Iranians. s

A demonstrator, Hussein Ali, told Shafaq News that participation in the rally reflects “a popular position supporting the Palestinian cause,” noting that International Quds Day serves as an annual reminder of the suffering of the Palestinian people and calls for supporting their cause in various forums.

Security forces were deployed around the protest site to regulate traffic and prevent any incidents, while the gathering continued for some time before participants gradually dispersed after speeches and chants concluded.

Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini launched International Quds Day in 1979, and several Muslim countries now hold rallies every year to express solidarity with Palestinians.

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