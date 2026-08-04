Pre-signing audits target corruption in Iraq contracts

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi on Tuesday ordered the formation of a specialized Federal Board of Supreme Audit team within 10 working days to review designated government contracts before they are signed, targeting inflated costs and other corruption risks.

The board will determine the financial thresholds and contract values subject to prior auditing, balancing faster procedures with effective oversight.

Al-Zaidi explained that the preventive system should identify and address vulnerabilities before they develop into problems or corruption cases, stressing that government contracts must be legally and technically sound, based on fair and reasonable prices, and implemented according to the specifications and quality standards stipulated in them.

“Inflated costs constitute one of the most significant avenues for corruption,” he stated, calling for firm action against excessive pricing.

On June 28, Al-Zaidi’s government launched an anti-corruption drive dubbed Dawn Crackdown, targeting politicians, senior officials, public employees, and business figures accused of corruption. Government figures recorded at least 47 detentions during its first 24 hours, while Federal Integrity Commission sources put the number at 67.

Iraqi authorities detained another 31 officials, employees, contractors, and other suspects between July 20 and 26 in seven corruption cases involving provincial administration, state banking, water resources, and local government, while seizing more than 41 billion dinars (about $31M), $400,000, and 45 kilograms of gold.

Read more: Iraq detains top officials in anti-corruption sweep: What we know so far