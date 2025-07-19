Pope Leo XIV offers support after Iraq fire tragedy

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Vatican

Pope Leo XIV has assured victims of a shopping centre fire in Iraq of his “spiritual solidarity”, expressing his closeness especially to those injured in the tragedy and to the families of those who lost loved ones.

A telegram signed by Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin says the Holy Father “commends the souls of the deceased to the loving mercy of the Almighty, and offers his prayers for the emergency personnel who continue to provide assistance”, while invoking on all “the divine blessings of strength, consolation, and peace.”

At least 69 people were killed when a fire broke out in a new shopping centre in the Iraqi city of Kut in Wasit Province in eastern Iraq. Eleven others have been reported missing. The mall, which had opened just five days earlier, included a hypermarket and restaurant, where people were shopping and dining when the fire broke out. Civil defence teams rescued 45 people from inside the building.

In a statement, the governor of Wasit said, “A tragedy and a calamity have befallen us,” and announced a three-day period of mourning.

The statement said an investigation into the fire has been launched, with results promised within 48 hours. Lawsuits have already been filed against the owner of the building and the mall.

(VATICAN NEWS)

Only the headline is edited by Shafaq News Agency.