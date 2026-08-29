Shafaq News– Baghdad

Contract employees at Iraq’s Ministry of Education took to the streets in Baghdad on Saturday, demanding permanent jobs and funding for their appointments in the 2026 federal budget.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that the protesters gathered outside the Ministry of Finance, carrying banners calling for their demands to be addressed. Arguing that permanent appointments would secure their employment rights and provide greater job stability, they vowed to continue their campaign until authorities take clear decisions on their demands.

The protest is part of a broader wave of employment demonstrations across Iraq in recent weeks, with contract workers taking to the streets in Baghdad, Babil and Kirkuk to demand overdue salaries, permanent jobs and action on long-running labor grievances.

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