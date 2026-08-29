Shafaq News- Kyiv

At least 27 people were killed and 42 wounded after a Russian strike hit a warehouse in Ukraine’s Bucha district near Kyiv, triggering detonations, Kyiv Regional Military Administration chief Tymur Tkachenko said on Saturday.

Tkachenko put the number of evacuees at more than 380. Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed the site in Myla stored components and launch boosters for Ukrainian FP-1 and FP-2 long-range drones, while another logistics center in Kalynivka housed a customs terminal used to distribute military cargo arriving from Western countries.

In Ukraine’s Donetsk region, Regional Military Administration chief Vadym Filashkin said one civilian was killed and six were wounded over the past day, including five injured in Sloviansk and one in Druzhkivka.

Ukraine’s General Staff separately said it struck several Russian military targets, including drone storage, preparation, and launch sites near Donetsk and Hvardiiske in Russian-held Crimea, an electronic-warfare complex near Znamenka, and a drone command post in Berestky. Damage assessments are “continuing.”

Belgorod region’s emergency response center put the toll from Ukrainian strikes at three dead and nine wounded, including a woman and two men killed in Shebekino.

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