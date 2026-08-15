Russia and Ukraine trade nearly 750 drone attacks

Shafaq News- Kyiv/ Moscow

A Russian drone strike killed a three-month-old boy and wounded 11 people in Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk region overnight into Saturday, according to Ukrainian media.

The drone hit a residential high-rise, injuring two children aged five and 12. Seven people were hospitalized in serious condition.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia launched 152 drones and other unmanned aerial targets overnight, with air defenses destroying or suppressing 127 and impacts recorded at 16 locations. The Ukrainian General Staff separately recorded 233 combat clashes over the previous day, alongside 71 Russian airstrikes involving 241 guided bombs and 3,042 attacks on settlements and military positions.

“There is a crack in everything. That’s how the light gets in.”Leonard CohenThe combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to August 15, 2026. pic.twitter.com/y4NNcXc2Pj — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 15, 2026

Moscow, meanwhile, claimed its air defenses intercepted 598 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions, Crimea, and the Black and Azov seas. No casualty toll from those attacks had been confirmed.

The Russian Defense Ministry also confirmed strikes on military-linked infrastructure at the Ukrainian ports of Odesa, Izmail, and Yuzhny using long-range drones, including fuel storage sites, port facilities, and military equipment depots.

On August 11, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Kyiv had submitted new proposals to US negotiators aimed at ending the war. Moscow continues to demand that Ukrainian forces withdraw from Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia and that Ukraine abandon its NATO ambitions –conditions Kyiv rejects.

The United Nations verified 437 civilians killed and 2,610 wounded in Ukraine in July, the highest monthly toll since May 2022, while the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission, citing “credible Russian open-source reporting,” recorded 250 civilians killed and 1,596 injured inside Russia during the first half of 2026.