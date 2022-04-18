Report

ISIS vows to avenge former leader's death taking advantage of Ukraine's war

Category: World

Date: 2022-04-18T08:32:00+0000
ISIS vows to avenge former leader's death taking advantage of Ukraine's war

Shafaq News/ The ISIS group on Sunday vowed “revenge” over the killing of its former leader, calling on supporters to take advantage of war in Ukraine to stage attacks in Europe.

“We announce, relying on God, a blessed campaign to take revenge” over the death of Abu Ibrahim al-Qurashi and the group's former spokesman, an audio message attributed to the group and circulated on the Telegram messaging app said.

The group's new spokesman, Abu-Omar al-Muhajjir, also called on supporters to resume attacks in Europe, taking advantage of the “available opportunity” of “the crusaders fighting each other” -- in reference to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The militant group's previous leader died in early February when he detonated a bomb to avoid capture during a US raid in northwest Syria, the White House and US defence officials said.

