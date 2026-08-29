Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi on Saturday directed the Federal Integrity Commission (FIC), the country’s anti-corruption watchdog, to activate financial rewards for whistleblowers, tighten oversight of border crossings, and publicly expose those involved in graft.

During a visit to the FIC headquarters in Baghdad, Al-Zaidi also ordered monthly and quarterly progress reports and urged the watchdog to strengthen preventive measures across provincial and federal projects, prioritizing high-value contracts.

أجرى رئيس مجلس الوزراء السيد علي فالح الزيدي، اليوم السبت،، زيارة إلى مقر هيأة النزاهة الاتحادية، والتقى رئيس الهيأة وملاكها المتقدم، واطّلع على آليات عملها وجهودها في مكافحة الفساد وحماية المال العام.وأكد السيد رئيس مجلس الوزراء أن هيأة النزاهة صرحٌ لا يُقاس بجدرانه، وإنما… pic.twitter.com/8U6vmwO3uk — المكتب الإعلامي لرئيس الوزراء 🇮🇶 (@IraqiPMO) August 29, 2026

The FIC chairman said field teams had been formed to audit contracts across state institutions, with reviews completed at eight ministries and underway at other government bodies. He also announced the completion of Iraq’s National Integrity and Anti-Corruption Strategy through 2030 and pledged further action to safeguard public funds.

Read more: Corruption arrests in Iraq pass 210 under PM al-Zaidi